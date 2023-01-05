Sweden to require negative COVID tests for travelers from China















STOCKHOLM, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Sweden will require travelers from China to show they have tested negative for COVID before they can enter the country, the Nordic country's government said on Thursday.

"The Swedish government has this morning decided on temporary restrictions on entry for journeys from China to Sweden," Health Minster Jakob Forssmed told reporters.

On Wednesday, the EU's Integrated Political Crisis Response group (IPCR) recommended that member states should introduce restrictions.

Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Anna Ringstrom











