Sweden to send medical supplies and equipment to Ukraine

People remove debris from an apartment building, which locals said was damaged by recent shelling, in the separatist-controlled town of Yasynuvata (Yasinovataya) in the Donetsk region, Ukraine March 2, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

STOCKHOLM, March 2 (Reuters) - Sweden will send medical supplies and equipment to Ukraine, responding to a EU request for aid, Sweden's minister of health said on Wednesday.

"Sweden will supply a large amount of medical equipment to Ukraine," Minister of Health Lena Hallengren told a news conference.

The aid will include one million face masks and disinfectants but also more advanced equipment, such as ventilators.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editing by Helena Soderpalm

