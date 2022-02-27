1 minute read
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
STOCKHOLM, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Sweden will send military aid to Ukraine, including anti-tank weapons, helmets and body armour, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Sunday.
"Sweden is now proposing direct support for Ukraine's armed forces. It includes 135,000 field rations, 5,000 helmets, 5,000 body shields and 5,000 anti-tank weapons" Andersson told a news conference.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Alison Williams
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.