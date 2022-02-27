Skip to main content
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson speaks to the press as she arrives for an emergency European Union (EU) summit at The European Council Building, on the situation in Ukraine after Russia launched an invasion in Brussels, Belgium February 24, 2022. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Sweden will send military aid to Ukraine, including anti-tank weapons, helmets and body armour, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Sunday.

"Sweden is now proposing direct support for Ukraine's armed forces. It includes 135,000 field rations, 5,000 helmets, 5,000 body shields and 5,000 anti-tank weapons" Andersson told a news conference.

