Sweden to send more anti-tank weapons and machine guns to Ukraine

OSLO, June 30 (Reuters) - Sweden will send more anti-tank weapons and machine guns to Ukraine, Sweden's Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

The arms package, which also includes equipment for mine clearing, is valued at around 500 million Swedish crowns ($49 million), it added.

($1 = 10.2204 Swedish crowns)

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.