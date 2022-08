Sweden sends Ukraine artillery rounds in fresh aid package -Ukrainian defence minister

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov holds a news conference about the support for Ukraine in Copenhagen, Denmark August 10, 2022. Ritzau Scanpix/Martin Sylvest via REUTERS/File Photo

KYIV, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Sweden has provided Ukraine with a new defence aid package containing artillery rounds, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Wednesday.

"Great news from Sweden: 7th military package with artillery ammo will strengthen #UAarmy," Reznikov wrote on Twitter, thanking Sweden's foreign and defence ministers. "Together we will restore peace and security in Europe," he added.

Reporting by Max Hunder Editing by Mark Heinrich

