Sweden sets new daily COVID-19 case record

An ambulance lent by the Swedish Armed Forces to transfer the intensive care patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) between the hospitals are pictured in Helsingborg, Sweden April 09, 2020. Andreas Hillergren/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Sweden set a new daily record for COVID-19 cases, registering 44,944 cases on Jan. 25, health agency data showed on Wednesday as a fourth wave of the virus mounted across the country.

The daily infection figures are typically revised somewhat as any delayed records of additional cases are added to the national total for a given day. The previous record of 43,723 cases was set on Jan. 20.

Sweden's government announced new restrictions this month as the more contagious omicron variant has spread rapidly, putting strain on the country's healthcare system. L8N2TQ2T7

Reporting by Johan Ahlander

