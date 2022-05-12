Sweden to take Finland NATO stance into account, foreign minister says

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde attends the High-Level Segment of the Conference on Disarmament at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

STOCKHOLM, May 12 (Reuters) - Sweden will take into account Finland's NATO assessments when deciding on whether it will send an application, the Swedish foreign minister said on Thursday.

"Finland is Sweden's closest security & defence partner, and we need to take Finland's assessments into account," Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Twitter.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Thursday that Finland must apply to join the NATO military alliance "without delay", a major policy shift triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. read more

The decision is significant for Sweden as it is likely to move in tandem with Finland, with whom Sweden have close historic and military ties. Sweden is expected to announce it will apply for membership within days.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.