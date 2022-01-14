Sweden to withdraw from French-led special forces mission in Mali - minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Ann Linde during the Foreign Ministers statements at the Nordic Council Session 2021, in the Folketing Hall at Christiansborg, in Copenhagen, Denmark. November 2, 2021. Mads Claus Rasmussen/ Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

BREST, France, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Sweden has decided to withdraw its troops this year from a European special forces mission to the Sahel region, its foreign minister said on Friday.

"We have already decided that this year we will withdraw (from) the force of Takuba," Ann Linde told reporters on the sidelines of an EU foreign ministers meeting in western France. "The question is what do we do with Minusma," she said, referring to the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.