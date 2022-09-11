Sweden's centre-left bloc leading election, TV4 poll shows

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sweden's Prime Minister and Party leader of the Social Democrats Magdalena Andersson attends a campaign meeting at Bredang outside Stockhom, Sweden, September 11, 2022. Jonas Ekstromer /TT News Agency/via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Sweden's centre-left parties looked set to win a majority in parliament on Sunday, an election day poll showed, likely giving Social Democratic Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson another term in office.

The survey by commercial broadcaster TV4 gave the centre-left bloc 50.6% of the votes against 48.0% for the opposition right-wing parties, although Swedish polls sometimes differ significantly from the final result.

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.