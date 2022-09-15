Sweden's PM resigns after election defeat

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sweden's Prime Minister and Party leader of the Social Democrats Magdalena Andersson speak to journalists at a polling station in Nacka outside Stockholm, Sweden, September 11, 2022. Ali Lorestani/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

COPENHAGEN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Sweden's outgoing Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has handed in her resignation to the speaker of parliament, she said on Thursday, paving the way for a change of government.

The speaker is now expected to give the head of Sweden's Moderate Party, Ulf Kristersson, a mandate to form a new government after Sunday's general election, which gave the right-wing bloc a majority. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Anna Ringstrom

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.