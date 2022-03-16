Sweden's PM says does not exclude further arms supplies to Ukraine

Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson sits during her meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson inside 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain March 15, 2022. Matt Dunham/Pool via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM, March 16 (Reuters) - Sweden could send more military aid to Ukraine, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Wednesday.

"I do not exclude further arms support from Sweden," Andersson told a news conference.

Sweden said in February it would send military aid to Ukraine including anti-tank weapons. read more

