1 minute read
Sweden's PM says does not exclude further arms supplies to Ukraine
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
STOCKHOLM, March 16 (Reuters) - Sweden could send more military aid to Ukraine, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Wednesday.
"I do not exclude further arms support from Sweden," Andersson told a news conference.
Sweden said in February it would send military aid to Ukraine including anti-tank weapons. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Simon Johnson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.