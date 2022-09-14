Sweden's right-wing opposition leads election as 98% of districts counted

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Moderate party leader Ulf Kristersson delivers a speach at the Moderate party election watch at the Clarion Sign Hotel, in Stockholm, Sweden, September 11, 2022.TT News Agency/Fredrik Sandberg via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Sweden's right-wing opposition on Wednesday held on to a narrow lead over the ruling centre-left bloc as counting neared the end after Sunday's close-fought vote for parliament, election authority data showed.

The Moderates, Sweden Democrats, Christian Democrats and Liberals held a one-seat lead after Sunday's election but the results were too close to call before the final postal and overseas votes had been counted. read more

With 98% of election districts tallied by 1325 GMT on Wednesday, the right looked set to win 175 seats in the 349-seat parliament, which, if confirmed, could give Moderates leader Ulf Kristersson the first chance at forming a new government.

The governing Social Democrats and its loose centre-left bloc were meanwhile on track for 174 seats, the tally showed.

A preliminary count of all votes was expected to be announced on Wednesday or Thursday, the election authority said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Anna Ringstrom

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.