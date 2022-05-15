Sweden's security needs best served by NATO membership, PM says

Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson arrives at Lancaster House, for the Joint Expeditionary Force leaders meeting, a coalition of 10 states focused on security in northern Europe, in London, Britain March 15, 2022. Justin Tallis/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

STOCKHOLM, May 15 (Reuters) - Sweden's security needs are best served by NATO membership, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Sunday, after her party abandoned decades of opposition to joining the U.S.-led alliance in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The best thing for the security of Sweden and the Swedish people is to join NATO," Andersson told a news conference.

"We believe Sweden needs the formal security guarantees that come with membership in NATO."

Reporting by Johan Ahlander, Simon Johnson and Niklas Pollard

