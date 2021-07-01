Swedish caretaker PM Lofven handed chance to form new government

Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven holds a news conference after the paliment round in the Swedish Parliament in Stockholm, Sweden June 29, 2021. TT News Agency/Claudio Bresciani via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM, July 1 (Reuters) - Swedish caretaker Prime Minister has been handed the next attempt at forming a new government, the speaker of parliament said on Thursday, with a vote in Riksdag potentially taking place next week.

"I have this morning spoken on the phone with Prime Minister Stefan Lofven and given him the task of sounding out the possibilities for a new government," Parliament Speaker Andreas Norlen told a news conference.

Earlier on Thursday Swedish right-wing Prime Minister candidate Ulf Kristersson said he was abandoninghis attempt to form a government in the wake of Lofven's previous cabinet falling in a lost no-confidence vote this month. L5N2OD295

Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard

