Swedish coastguard says Nord Stream 1 gas leak could slow by Sunday















STOCKHOLM, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Gas continues to leak from Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic at the same rate as when the damage was discovered, but the leakages could start to slow at the weekend, Sweden's coastguard said on Wednesday.

"I can confirm that we have had contact ... and a dialogue with Nord Stream and together with them the latest forecast is that this can slow, this release from Nord Stream 1, on Sunday," Johan Norrman, chief of operations at Sweden's coastguard, told a news conference.

Reporting by Simon Johnson Editing by Gareth Jones











