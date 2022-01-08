Swedish Crown Princess Victoria tests positive for COVID-19

Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria speaks at the Confederation of Danish Industry Summit 2019 in the Concert Hall in Copenhagen, Denmark September 17, 2019. Ritzau Scanpix/Ida Marie Odgaard via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Swedish Crown Princess Victoria has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing cold symptoms, the Royal Court said on Saturday, adding that the heir to the throne was fully vaccinated.

Earlier this week her parents, the king and queen of Sweden, both also tested positive. The Royal Court said in a statement that the crown princess, who has contracted the virus once before, was isolating at home with her family.

