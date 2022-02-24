Swedish Defence Minister to look at measures to help Ukraine

Swedish Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist speaks during press briefing at Karlberg Castle in Stockholm, Sweden, September 24, 2021. Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via REUTERS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. SWEDEN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SWEDEN

STOCKHOLM, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Sweden's Defence Minister will look at ways to strengthen Ukraine's capacity to resist Russia's invasion, the government said on Thursday, without giving details.

"I have ... today given the Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist the task of immediately preparing a decision so that we, from the Swedish side, can support Ukraine with further ways to... to strengthen their resilience," Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson told reporters during a news conference.

Neither she nor Hultqvist would say what support the military would be able to give, though Andersson said Sweden's competence was in areas such as mine-removal and healthcare materiel.

Swedish regulations prevent the export of weapons to countries that are at war except in exceptional circumstances.

Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Helena Soderpalm

