Swedish economy defies slowdown worries in third quarter

STOCKHOLM, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Sweden's economy grew robustly in the third quarter, defying worries that inflation and the war in Ukraine would hamper growth, preliminary Statistics Office figures showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 0.7% from the previous three-month period and 2.6% from a year earlier.

Even second quarter figures were revised to show considerably stronger growth.

Analysts had forecast that GDP would shrink 0.1% from the previous quarter.

The flash figures from the statistics office are often revised and, at best, most economists expect the slowdown may only have been delayed.

"Going forward we expect GDP growth to slow down as both households and businesses are acting cautiously, which dampens consumption and investments," Swedbank said in a note. "We expect Swedish GDP to contract by around 1% in 2023."

Households have become increasingly gloomy as prices for food and energy have soared and rising interest rates have driven up mortgage costs and retail sales fell again in September, fresh figures showed.

However, corporate profits have held up well and sentiment in the manufacturing sector remains strong.

Inflation is expected to peak at about 11% around the turn of the year and the central bank is forecast to raise its benchmark policy rate next month and again in February.

The Riksbank's forecast is for the policy rate - currently at 1.75% - to peak around 2.5%, but markets expects rates to go higher and stay high for longer.

"The Swedish economy showed good growth up to and including Q3, and the Riksbank will probably see reasons to dampen growth in order to bring down inflation," Nordea economist Torbjorn Isaksson said. "This increases the probability for a 75 basis point rate hike in November."

The Riksbank announces its next policy decision on Nov. 24.

