Swedish FSA to investigate accounts of property group SBB

COPENHAGEN, June 22 (Reuters) - The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) will investigate whether property company SBB (SBBb.ST) broke certain accounting rules in its 2021 annual report, the FSA said in a statement on Thursday.

SBB's valuation of real estate in some of its portfolios, accounting methods for asset acquisitions, disclosure of significant assumptions and use of alternative accounting metrics will be looked at, the FSA said.

The FSA will decide based on the outcome of the investigation whether it should intervene against the company, it said.

High debts, rising interest rates and a wilting economy have produced a toxic cocktail for Sweden's commercial property companies, and SBB recently announced it may sell all or parts of the company.

SBB this month was accused by some of its bondholders of having breached a key financial covenant which could trigger a default on its bonds. The company has repeatedly denied that to be the case.

The company on Wednesday postponed its 2023 dividend payment for a year. The dividend had been paused since May after its credit rating was cut to junk status and the company had to scrap a planned rights issue.

SBB was not immediately available for comment on Thursday.

Shares in the company were down nearly 9% at 3.6 Swedish crowns at 0704 GMT.

Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen and Marie Mannes; editing by Terje Solsvik and Jason Neely















