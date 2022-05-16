Swedish government takes formal decision to apply for NATO membership

Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson holds a news conference following a meeting at the ruling Social Democrats' headquarters on the party's decision on NATO membership, in Stockholm, Sweden, May 15, 2022. TT News Agency/Fredrik Persson via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM, May 16 (Reuters) - Sweden's Social Democrat minority government on Monday took the formal decision to apply for NATO membership, following in the footsteps of its neighbour Finland in a move that will redraw the geopolitical map of northern Europe.

"There is a broad majority in Sweden's parliament for joining NATO," Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said following a debate on security policy in parliament. "The best thing for Sweden and the Swedish population is to join NATO."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which it calls a "special operation", has highlighted Sweden and Finland's vulnerabilities despite their close cooperation with NATO in recent years.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Simon Johnson; editing by Niklas Pollard

