Swedish justice minister survives no-confidence vote
STOCKHOLM, June 7 (Reuters) - Sweden's justice minister on Tuesday narrowly survived a no-confidence vote in parliament that could otherwise have led the Nordic country towards a second government crisis in less than a year, just as it seeks to join NATO.
Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik
