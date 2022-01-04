Swedish King and Queen test positive for COVID-19

Sweden's King Carl Gustav and Queen Silvia arrive with Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel to attend the Nobel Prize award ceremony at the Blue Hall of the Stockholm City Hall in Stockholm, Sweden December 10, 2021. Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

Summary King and Queen isolating, suffering only mild symptoms

STOCKHOLM, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia have tested positive for COVID-19, the palace said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The King and Queen, who are fully vaccinated with three injections, have mild symptoms and are feeling well, given the circumstances," the palace said in a statement.

The palace said the King, 75, and the Queen, 78, were self-isolating and that work to trace those that they had been in contact with was underway.

The news came as Sweden set a new daily record for COVID-19 cases amid a surge caused by the highly-infectious Omicron variant. read more

The country registered 11,507 cases on Dec. 30, health agency data showed on Tuesday, as a fourth wave of the virus puts healthcare under renewed pressure.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Simon Johnson, Editing by Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.