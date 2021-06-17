Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Swedish Left Party to seek support for no-confidence vote in PM Lofven

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven addresses a news conference, after parliament passed a bill giving the government the temporary power to adopt new measures to slow the COVID-19 pandemic, in Stockhom, Sweden January 8, 2021. Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency/via REUTERS/File Photo

STOCKHOLM, June 17 (Reuters) - Sweden's Left Party said on Thursday it would seek support to bring a motion of no-confidence in Prime Minister Stefan Lofven over plans to ease rent control rules for newly built apartments.

"We are now seeking support for a vote of no-confidence," Left Party leader Nooshi Dadgostar told reporters during a news conference.

The Left Party needs the support of at least one other party to force a vote of no-confidence.

A vote of no-confidence would require a majority in the 349-seat parliament to pass.

Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Niklas Pollard

