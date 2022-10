STOCKHOLM, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The leader of Sweden's Moderates party, part of a right-wing bloc that won a majority in elections for parliament last month, said on Wednesday he expects to form a government in the coming days.

"I expect to be able to present everything on Friday," Ulf Kristersson told a news conference.

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik











