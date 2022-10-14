Swedish Moderates party leader strikes deal to form minority government















STOCKHOLM, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The leader of Sweden's Moderates party, Ulf Kristersson, said on Friday he had agreed a deal with the Christian Democrats and the Liberals to form a minority coalition government after the right-wing bloc won a majority in last month's election.

Sweden's largest right-wing party, the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, will not be part of the government but has agreed to support its formation, marking the first time the nationalist group will have direct influence on policy.

With backing from the Sweden Democrats, Kristersson is all but certain to win parliament's support for his government. He will become prime minister as long as a majority of the Riksdag does not vote against his appointment.

"At 1100 (CET) I will go to speaker Andreas Norlen and present that we, our four parties, are ready to go to a vote on Monday and form a new government," Kristersson told a news conference.

"It will be a three-party government with the Moderates, the Christian Democrats and the Liberals. That government will co-operate closely with the Sweden Democrats," he said.

If the speaker later on Friday gives the nod to Kristersson's deal, parliament can vote on the proposed government on Monday at the earliest.

The right-wing bloc secured a slim majority, winning 176 seats in the 349-member parliament in the election on Sept. 11.

