Swedish parliament confirms Social Democrat leader Andersson as new PM

Sweden's Minister of Finance Magdalena Andersson delivers a speech after being elected as party leader of the Social Democratic Party at the party's congress, in Gothenburg, Sweden, November 4, 2021. Adam Ihse/TT News Agency via REUTERS/File Photo

STOCKHOLM, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Sweden's parliament voted to confirm Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson as the country's first ever woman prime minister on Wednesday, ending weeks of uncertainty about who would lead the country.

Former Finance Minister Andersson faces an immediate crisis with the government's budget bill likely heading for defeat in a vote later on Wednesday.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Simon Johnson; editing by Niklas Pollard

