Swedish parliament reappoints Moderates party speaker

The Speaker of the Swedish Parliament, Andreas Norlen speaks during a news conference after his meeting with all party leaders to appoint a prime minister who will be tasked to form a new government, in Stockholm, Sweden, September 19, 2022. TT News Agency/Anders Wiklund via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Swedish lawmakers on Monday reappointed Anders Norlen of the conservative Moderates party as speaker of parliament after the country's right-wing block won a majority of seats in a general election on Sept. 11.

Moderates leader Ulf Kristersson has been handed a mandate to try and form a government after nearly a decade of Social Democrat-led rule, and is widely expected to form a minority cabinet supported by the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats. read more

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik

