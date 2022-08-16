1 minute read
Swedish PM Andersson says will live up to terms of NATO deal with Turkey
STOCKHOLM, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Sweden will live up to the conditions of a memorandum of understanding agreed with Ankara to overcome Turkey's objections to Swedish membership of NATO, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Tuesday.
She also told a news conference that the decision to extradite a man to Turkey wanted for fraud made last week was made "according to Swedish and international law, and we will continue to work that way". read more
Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Niklas Pollard
