Swedish PM Andersson tests positive for COVID-19

Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson presents new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions during a news conference in Stockholm, Sweden January 10, 2022. TT News Agency/Marko Saavala via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Swedish Social Democratic Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has tested positive for COVID-19, her spokesperson told news agency TT, as a growing wave of infections swept the country, driven by the more contagious Omicron variant.

"The prime minister has tested positive for COVID-19 in a rapid test. She is following current recommendations and will carry out her work from home," the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

