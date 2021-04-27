Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Swedish PM given COVID-19 vaccine, urges population to follow suit

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, he said on Tuesday, and urged Swedes to do the same when offered.

The prime minister, 64, who received both criticism and praise for Sweden's soft-touch pandemic strategy, was vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine.

"Today it was my turn to get the first dose vaccine against COVID-19. It feels incredibly good and I already look forward to receiving the second dose," he said on Facebook. "Take your chance when it comes."

Vaccine uptake has been high in Sweden, with 90% of people aged 80 and above having had a shot. Sweden has vaccinated 28% of its adult population.

Sweden has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, instead largely focusing on voluntary measures to promote social distancing and good hygiene.

