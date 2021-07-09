Swedish PM Lofven names unchanged cabinet

Social Democrat leader Stefan Lofven speaks during a media conference after being re-elected as prime minister in Swedish Parliament in Stockholm, Sweden July 7, 2021. Christine Olsson/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM, July 9 (Reuters) - Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven reappointed his previous cabinet of Social Democrats and Greens on Friday following his re-election as premier this week.

Lofven resigned last month after losing a no-confidence vote but got re-elected by parliament on Wednesday. He reappointed Social Democrats Magdalena Andersson as finance minister and Ann Linde as foreign minister. L5N2OJ3T3

Lofven will head a weakened government after he was forced to step down and seek new support. He is yet to find sufficient backing to pass a budget and has said he will resign once again if he is unable to get his budget through parliament in the autumn.

The former union boss, 63, has headed a centre-left minority cabinet since a 2018 election which produced a nearly evenly-split parliament and big gains for the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, with whom several other parties refuse to deal.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

