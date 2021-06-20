Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Swedish PM Lofven offers housing compromise to stave off no-confidence vote

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven speaks during a news conference at Rosenbad, as a no-confidence vote looms, in Stockholm, Sweden June 17, 2021. TT News Agency/Janerik Henriksson via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM, June 20 (Reuters) - Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Sunday he had agreed with parties supporting the government to offer a compromise regarding rent control, in an attempt to avoid losing a no-confidence vote in Parliament on Monday.

Lofven said the compromise would mean counterparts in the housing market would work to reach an agreement for a new rent setting model for new production, which has been the norm in Sweden.

"We are giving the counterparts an opportunity to find a solution. We now expect that other political parties are prepared to be responsible and not plunge Sweden into a political crisis," Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told a news conference.

Earlier this week the opposition Sweden Democrats called a vote of no confidence scheduled for Monday, which Lofven looked set to lose after the Left Party withdrew its support for the government over a proposal to ease rent controls on newly built apartments. L5N2O01LC

