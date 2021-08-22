Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Swedish PM Lofven says to step down in November

Social Democrat leader Stefan Lofven speaks during a media conference after being re-elected as prime minister in Swedish Parliament in Stockholm, Sweden July 7, 2021. Christine Olsson/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven of the Social Democrats party said on Sunday he would resign later this year ahead of general elections in September 2022.

"I have informed the party's executive committee and the nomination committee's chairman that I want to leave the role as party leader at the party congress in November and thereafter also retire as prime minister," Lofven said in an annual summer speech.

Lofven has been prime minister since 2014.

"In next year's election campaign the Social Democrats will be led by someone else than me," he said. "Everything has an end and I want to give my successor the very best conditions."

