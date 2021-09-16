Skip to main content

Swedish PM says children aged 12-15 will be offered COVID vaccine

Syringes are filled with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Skane University Hospital vaccination centre in Malmo, Sweden, February 17, 2021. TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Sweden will offer vaccine to children aged 12 to 15 years later this autumn, Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Thursday.

"It lowers the risk for severe and serious disease and the risk that you miss school," Lofven told a news conference.

More than 80% of Swedes aged 16 and above - the group eligible for the vaccines - have had one shot and almost 75% are fully vaccinated.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editing by Helena Soderpalm

