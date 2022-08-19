Swedish police evacuate Malmo shopping centre after shots fired

STOCKHOLM, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Swedish police said on Friday they had cordoned off part of a shopping centre in the city of Malmo after a shooting incident.

"Shots have been fired at the Emporia shopping centre in Malmo," they said in a statement. "The police are at the scene with a large amount of resources and the location has been cordoned off."

The statement gave no further information.

Daily Dagens Nyheter quoted police spokesman Jimmy Modin as saying that two people had been injured in the incident.

"This is no longer an ongoing incident," the paper quoted him saying.

Modin said he had no information on the seriousness of the injuries the two people had sustained in the shooting.

The police could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Simon Johnson Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.