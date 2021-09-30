Skip to main content

Swedish police says man arrested in absentia for Gothenburg blast

A general view shows emergency personnel outside the apartment building that was hit by an explosion, in Annedal district in central Gothenburg, Sweden September 28, 2021. Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT News Agency/via REUTERS SWEDEN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SWEDEN.THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

GOTHENBURG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Swedish police said on Thursday they had arrested a man in absentia for involvement in an explosion in Gothenburg but said they did not believe the incident was linked to gangland crime.

Four people were seriously hurt in Tuesday's explosion and subsequent fire. read more

Sweden has faced rising gang crime and gun violence in recent years, with rival groups using explosives and fire arms to settle scores. read more

"We have one person arrested in absentia suspected on probable cause of devastation endangering the public, felony grade," Klas Johansson, Regional Police Chief in Vastra Gotaland, told a news conference. "As far as we can see now there is no connection to gang criminality."

He did not comment on the possible motives of the man being sought.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editing by Anna Ringstrom and Gareth Jones

