Swedish political festival murder investigated as possible terrorist crime
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
STOCKHOLM, July 11 (Reuters) - Swedish prosecutors said on Monday that the killing of a woman at a political festival last week would be investigated as a terrorist crime.
A man was held after the woman was stabbed to death on the island of Gotland at a political festival being held ahead of a national election in September. read more
Prosecutors said last week that he appeared to have acted alone and to have targeted her.
The Swedish Prosecution Authority said on Monday that the man was now suspected of "terrorist crime through murder", and of preparing terrorist crime through the preparation of murder.
The authority added that there was no further suspect in the case.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.