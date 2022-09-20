Swiss activists drop campaign against F-35 fighter deal

A F-35A fighter aircraft takes-off during a presentation at the Swiss Air Force base in Emmen, Switzerland March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Activists have withdrawn their campaign to stop Switzerland from buying 36 Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) F-35A Lightning II fighter jets after the government signed a $5.5 billion procurement deal without waiting for a referendum.

Switzerland chose the F-35 last year as its next-generation fighter jet, angering opponents who said they would ensure a referendum to overturn what they called an unnecessary "Ferrari" option. read more

Parliament approved the deal last week, and a contract was signed on Monday even as opponents were gathering signatures to force a referendum under the Swiss system of direct democracy. read more

"The Alliance against the F-35 will not lend a hand for a pseudo-referendum in which the electorate cannot decide on the actual purchase decision," the group said on Tuesday.

"A vote after the contract has been signed is nothing but a democratic farce. For this reason, the Alliance against the F-35 will withdraw its popular initiative, but remains convinced that the F-35 is a bad purchase and a billion-dollar risk for Switzerland."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.