Swiss advise citizens to leave Russia temporality

ZURICH, March 11 (Reuters) - Switzerland has advised its citizens to leave Russia, the foreign ministry said in a travel advisory on its website on Friday.

"The (foreign ministry) recommends that Swiss nationals whose presence in Russia is not urgently required leave the country temporarily and by their own means. The decision to leave the country is an individual decision," it said.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Alex Richardson

