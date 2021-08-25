Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Swiss agree deal with Pfizer for 14 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses

1 minute read

ZURICH, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Switzerland has signed an agreement with Pfizer (PFE.N) to supply 14 million more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to cover 2022 and 2023, Health Minister Alain Berset said on Wednesday.

"The Swiss government has completed a further contract with Pfizer, which will supply 7 million vaccine doses (in both) 2022 and 2023," Berset told a press conference in Bern.

The contract includes an option for an additional 7 million doses to be supplied to Switzerland each year, Berset said. "With this, the Swiss population will have access to enough vaccine in the coming two years," Berset said.

Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 10:28 AM UTC

Germany's Sept election and why it matters to markets

A momentous German election marking the end of Angela Merkel's 16 years as chancellor is less than a month away and with no clear outcome in sight, markets may start to pay attention.

Europe
German court says EU rules apply to Nord Stream 2 pipeline
Europe
UK says deadline for Afghanistan evacuation is to the last minute of Aug. 31
Europe
Merkel says Germany to keep evacuating from Kabul but needs U.S. - sources
Europe
Marketmind: Europe's powerhouse just isn't feeling it