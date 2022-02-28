1 minute read
Swiss ban entry for five oligarchs close to Putin - government
ZURICH, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Switzerland has banned five oligarchs close to Russian President Vladimir Putin from entering the country, Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter told a news conference after neutral Switzerland adopted EU sanctions on Russia. read more
She did not name them, citing privacy considerations.
Reporting by Michael Shields and Silke Koltrowitz
