Swiss court acquits police officers of role in death of Black man

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, June 22 (Reuters) - A Swiss court on Thursday acquitted six police officers of their involvement in the death of a Black man who suffered a fatal heart attack after he was held down in the street during arrest.

The judge described the case as "tragic" but said the court had to acquit the officers based on the evidence.

Supporters of the victim's family began leaving the courtroom as the verdict was read out, shouting "shame" and "scandal"!

