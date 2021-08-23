Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Swiss National Bank says Chairman Jordan in good condition after operation

ZURICH, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan is in good condition after a successful medical operation over the weekend, the central bank said on Monday.

Jordan had to undergo a medical procedure at the weekend, which proved necessary after a check-up, it said.

"The operation was successful and Thomas Jordan is in a good condition," the SNB said in a statement.

"He will be able to devote himself fully to SNB official business again after the medically recommended period of convalescence," it added.

The 58-year-old has been chairman of the SNB since 2012 and was last year reappointed for another term until 2027.

Until his return to work, fellow governing board members Fritz Zurbrügg and Andréa Maechler, along with their deputies, will deal with the bank's affairs, the SNB said.

Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Tom Hogue and Michael Shields

