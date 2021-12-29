Swiss new COVID-19 infections hit record high at 17,634

People walk past a tent, which is used for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) tests, at the Stadtspital Triemli hospital in Zurich, Switzerland December 20, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, Dec 29 (Reuters) - New COVID-19 infections in Switzerland hit a record high of 17,634 within the past 24 hours, figures published on the health authorities' COVID-19 dashboard showed on Wednesday.

Overall, almost 1.3 million people in Switzerland and Liechtenstein have been infected with the virus since the pandemic started in February 2020.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz

