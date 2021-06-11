Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Swiss plan to ease entry, loosen public life as virus cases wane

Guests sit outside of a restaurant, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in the old town of Zurich, May 22, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

Switzerland plans to ease entry restrictions this month and further open up public life as COVID-19 cases continue to decline, the government said on Friday.

Only people arriving from countries with worrying levels of coronavirus mutations would be in focus, and they could enter without testing as of June 28 as long as they had been vaccinated or recovered from a coronavirus infection, it said.

It was due to make a final decision on June 23, when it would also rule whether to go ahead with a fifth wave of re-opening measures, including abolishing the requirement to wear masks in public.

Seating limits at restaurants would also rise from June 28, and discos and dance clubs could reopen to people with COVID certificates. Stores, recreational areas and sports venues would also be allowed to raise their capacity.

More than 700,000 people in Switzerland and tiny neighbour Liechtenstein have been infected with COVID-19 since the pandemic began last year, and more than 10,000 have died of it, public healthdata show.

