Swiss secure COVID-19 vaccines for 2023
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
ZURICH, March 11 (Reuters) - Switzerland has secured at least 14 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for 2023, the government said on Friday.
"For 2023, in addition to the seven million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE) vaccine already purchased, the Federal Council has decided to also procure seven million doses from Moderna (MRNA.O). At the same time, Switzerland has options – to be exercised only if needed – to procure a further seven million vaccine doses from each provider," it said in a statement.
"In addition to this, a maximum of one million doses will be acquired from another vaccine manufacturer as an alternative to the mRNA vaccines."
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.