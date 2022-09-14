Swiss unveil bust of late Thai king Bhumibol

A guest pays homage to the bust of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, offered to the city of Lausanne where he spent many years studying, by the alumni association of Thai students in Switzerland, at the Thai Pavillon in the Denantou park in Lausanne, Switzerland, September 14, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

LAUSANNE, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Swiss officials on Wednesday unveiled a bust of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died in 2016 at the age of 88, at the Thai pavilion in a park overlooking Lake Geneva in Lausanne in western Switzerland.

The bust is a gift from an alumni association of Thai students in Switzerland to honour the memory of the late king who studied and lived in the canton of Vaud and "helped establish friendly links between the peoples of Switzerland and Thailand", cantonal authorities said.

The late king's daughter was present at the ceremony.

Reporting by Denis Balibouse; writing by Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Jonathan Oatis

