Swiss websites hit by DDoS attack ahead of Zelenskiy video address

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyi sings a national anthem during a commemorative ceremony for Ukrainian servicemen killed in battle for the village of Moshchun, consider to be a key battle to defence Ukrainian capital during Russia's attack, in Kyiv region, Ukraine March 21, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

GENEVA, June 12 (Reuters) - Swiss authorities said that several government websites were targeted in a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack on Monday that was claimed by pro-Russian hackers.

The attack comes as the Swiss parliament prepares for a video address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy scheduled for Thursday.

Switzerland's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said that "various websites of the Federal Administration and enterprises affiliated with the Confederation were unavailable" in the wake of the attack, claimed by the NoName hacking group.

"The NCSC is analysing the attack together with the administrative units concerned and defining appropriate measures," it said in a statement.

The NCSC, which did not link Zelenskiy's upcoming address to the attack, said the NoName group had also been behind a separate attack against the Swiss parliament's website last week.

