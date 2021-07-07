Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Swiss widen sanctions list against Belarus

1 minute read

ZURICH, July 7 (Reuters) - Switzerland has widened its sanctions against Belarus, the government said on Wednesday, joining other countries in acting after Belarusian authorities triggered outrage by intercepting a Ryanair flight in May and arresting a dissident blogger aboard.

The European Union last month imposed wide-ranging economic sanctions on Belarus, targeting its main export industries and access to finance. read more

The Swiss government has added 78 individuals and seven organisations to its sanctions list for Belarus, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on its website. The measures come into force at 1600 GMT.

Switzerland first imposed sanctions against Belarus in 2006 to protest against what it calls violations of the rule of law and human rights.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 8:58 AM UTC'A disgrace': Hungary must ditch anti-LGBT law, EU executive says

The European Union's chief executive Ursula von der Leyen warned Hungary on Wednesday it must repeal legislation that bans schools from using materials seen as promoting homosexuality or face the full force of EU law.

EuropeDevil pact British teen found guilty of murdering sisters in bid to win lottery
EuropeShooting of Dutch crime reporter attack on democracy, king says
EuropeEXCLUSIVE Montenegro close to deal on lifting Chinese debt burden - minister
EuropeDutch crime reporter's shooting "nightmare come true" - son

The shooting of journalist Peter R. de Vries is "a nightmare come true" for his family, his son said on Wednesday as support flooded in for the top Dutch crime reporter who was critically injured in an attack.