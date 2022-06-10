Switzerland adopts new EU sanctions against Russia, Belarus

Plastic letters arranged to read "Sanctions" are placed in front flag colors of Switzerland and Russia in this illustration taken February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BERLIN, June 10 (Reuters) - Switzerland has adopted new EU sanctions against Belarus and Russia, also imposing financial and travel sanctions on 100 additional individuals and entities, including oligarch Aleksandra Melnichenko, the Federal Council said on Friday.

The Swiss list of sanctioned individuals and entities, which is the same as the European Union's, includes military personnel held responsible for atrocities committed in Bucha, individuals active in the fields of politics and disinformation and certain oligarchs and their family members, it said.

The council also approved the exclusion of four new Russian and Belarusian banks, including Sberbank (SBER.MM), Russia's largest, from the SWIFT transaction system was also approved.

The amendments come into force at 1600 GMT on Friday.

Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Thomas Escritt

